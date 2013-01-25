ñol

UPDATE: Juniper Posts Upbeat Q4 Profit

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:45 AM | 29 seconds read
Juniper Networks
JNPR
reported a rise in its fourth-quarter profit. Juniper's quarterly profit surged to $95.7 million, or $0.19 per share, from $96.2 million, or $0.18 per share, in the year-ago period. Its adjusted income came in at $0.28 per share. Its revenue rose to $1.14 billion, from $1.12 billion. However, analysts were expecting a profit of $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. For the current quarter, Juniper projects revenue of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion, versus analysts' estimates of $1.07 billion. Juniper shares gained 0.74% to $21.66 in after-hours trading.

