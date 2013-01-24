Travelzoo Explodes Higher After Q4 Results

Shares of internet media company Travelzoo

TZOO

jumped on Thursday after the company released its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results prior to the opening bell. Late in the day, the stock had surged more than 24 percent and was trading at $23.92. Travelzoo reported net income for the fourth-quarter of $3.8 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $6.4 million or $0.40 per share, in the year ago period. This was ahead of Wall Street analysts' consensus earnings per share estimates of $0.22. Revenue in the quarter was up 5 percent to $37.03 million versus $35.16 million last year. This missed consensus revenue estimates of $35.49 million.