Q3 Earnings Preview For Best Buy

Don't be caught off-guard: Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 26.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Best Buy reporting earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $9.7 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Best Buy reported earnings per share of 93 cents on sales of $9.59 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.75% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 1.15% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.990 0.860 2.57 0.85 EPS Actual 1.080 1.020 2.72 0.93

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Best Buy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.