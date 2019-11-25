Q3 Earnings Preview For Best Buy
Don't be caught off-guard: Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 26.
Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Best Buy reporting earnings of $1.03 per share on sales of $9.7 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Best Buy reported earnings per share of 93 cents on sales of $9.59 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 10.75% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 1.15% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.990
|0.860
|2.57
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|1.080
|1.020
|2.72
|0.93
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Best Buy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.