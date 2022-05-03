QQQ
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy United States Steel Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
May 3, 2022 10:51 am
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy United States Steel Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from United States Steel (NYSE:X).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. On Friday, United States Steel will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.05 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own X as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.05 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on June 08, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on United States Steel’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Posted-In:

Dividends

