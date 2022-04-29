QQQ
Hess Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 29, 2022 10:47 am
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.5492 per share. On Wednesday, Hess Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.5492 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own HESM as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.5492 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 13, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

