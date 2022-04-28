QQQ
USD Partners's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2022 10:49 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USD Partners (NYSE:USDP).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1235 per share. On Tuesday, USD Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1235 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own USDP as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1235 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 13, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

