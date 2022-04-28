QQQ
+ 3.25
313.51
+ 1.03%
BTC/USD
+ 357.03
39592.75
+ 0.91%
DIA
+ 1.46
331.57
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 3.15
414.12
+ 0.75%
TLT
-0.66
121.50
-0.55%
GLD
+ 0.00
175.98
+ 0%

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 28, 2022 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Northern Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. On Tuesday, Northern Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.07 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own NTIC as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.07 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 18, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Northern Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Northern Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC). read more

Understanding Northern Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 21, 2021, Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a dividend payable on August 18, 2021 to its shareholders. Northern Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Northern Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 15, 2021, Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 17, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Northern Technologies will be on February 2, 2021. read more

Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2013