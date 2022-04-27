QQQ
+ 3.37
313.77
+ 1.06%
BTC/USD
+ 893.54
39006.19
+ 2.3445%
DIA
+ 3.15
329.30
+ 0.95%
SPY
+ 4.63
411.47
+ 1.11%
TLT
-1.42
123.83
-1.16%
GLD
-1.46
178.78
-0.82%

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Suburban Propane Partners Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 27, 2022 10:46 am
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Suburban Propane Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share. On Monday, Suburban Propane Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.325 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own SPH as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.325 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

