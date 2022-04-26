QQQ
-9.71
339.29
-2.95%
BTC/USD
-1203.09
39222.99
-2.976%
DIA
-4.84
345.40
-1.42%
SPY
-7.94
436.45
-1.85%
TLT
+ 1.81
119.38
+ 1.49%
GLD
+ 0.86
176.20
+ 0.48%

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sierra Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2022 10:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sierra Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. On Friday, Sierra Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own BSRR as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.23 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 12, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Sierra Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sierra Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sierra Bancorp. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Sierra Bancorp

On April 16, 2021, Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a dividend payable on May 12, 2021 to its shareholders. Sierra Bancorp also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, August 2