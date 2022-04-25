Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Drive Shack Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Drive Shack (NYSE:DS).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.0751 per share. On Thursday, Drive Shack will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0751 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own DS as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0751 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

