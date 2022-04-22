QQQ
-4.97
339.12
-1.49%
BTC/USD
-1073.68
39406.33
-2.6524%
DIA
-6.05
353.76
-1.74%
SPY
-7.77
445.83
-1.77%
TLT
-0.45
121.20
-0.37%
GLD
-1.27
183.33
-0.7%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy KNOT Offshore Partners Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 22, 2022 10:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy KNOT Offshore Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share. On Wednesday, KNOT Offshore Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.52 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own KNOP as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.52 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 12, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on KNOT Offshore Partners’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing KNOT Offshore Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 13, 2021, KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) declared a dividend payable on May 13, 2021 to its shareholders. KNOT Offshore Partners also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

Understanding Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What is a Value Stock? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more