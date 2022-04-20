QQQ
-2.14
348.40
-0.62%
BTC/USD
-180.84
41312.34
-0.4358%
DIA
+ 3.25
345.87
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 1.86
443.18
+ 0.42%
TLT
+ 1.06
118.19
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.31
181.51
+ 0.17%

Codorus Valley Bancorp: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2022 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Codorus Valley Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. On Monday, Codorus Valley Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.15 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own CVLY as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.15 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Codorus Valley Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

Sunday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Codorus Valley Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Codorus Valley Bancorp. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a dividend payable on August 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 14, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Codorus Valley Bancorp's stock as of July 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Codorus Valley Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) declared a dividend payable on February 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 13, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Codorus Valley Bancorp's stock as of January 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

7 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, October 20