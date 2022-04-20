QQQ
Lennar Corporation Class B's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
April 20, 2022 11:03 am
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lennar Corporation Class B (NYSE:LEN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share. On Monday, Lennar Corporation Class B will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own LEN/B as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Lennar Corporation Class B’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

