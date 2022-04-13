QQQ
Pioneer Municipal High IT: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2022 11:07 am
Pioneer Municipal High IT: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0375 per share. On Monday, Pioneer Municipal High IT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own MHI as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.0375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 29, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

