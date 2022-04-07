QQQ
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HarborOne Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 7, 2022 10:52 am
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. On Tuesday, HarborOne Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.07 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own HONE as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.07 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 27, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

