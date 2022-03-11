QQQ
-3.72
338.71
-1.11%
BTC/USD
-712.17
38709.83
-1.81%
DIA
-1.22
334.62
-0.37%
SPY
-2.03
429.44
-0.47%
TLT
-1.96
138.38
-1.44%
GLD
+ 0.66
185.16
+ 0.36%

Pioneer Muni High Inc: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 11, 2022 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Pioneer Muni High Inc: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.04 per share. On Wednesday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.04 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own MAV as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.04 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on April 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pioneer Muni High Inc

Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 7, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Muni High Inc's stock as of July 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Pioneer Muni High Inc's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Muni High Inc's stock as of June 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Understanding Pioneer Municipal High Incm Advntg Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

  read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pioneer Muni High Inc

Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE: MAV) declared a dividend payable on November 30, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 6, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer Muni High Inc's stock as of November 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more