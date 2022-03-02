QQQ
-4.93
352.15
-1.42%
BTC/USD
-1273.80
42619.18
-2.9%
DIA
-2.30
341.30
-0.68%
SPY
-3.96
441.85
-0.9%
TLT
+ 1.94
134.53
+ 1.42%
GLD
+ 0.24
179.49
+ 0.13%

Penns Woods Bancorp: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Penns Woods Bancorp: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. On Monday, Penns Woods Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.32 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own PWOD as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.32 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 22, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Penns Woods Bancorp

On May 24, 2021, Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Penns Woods Bancorp has an ex-dividend date set for for June 7, 2021. read more

Understanding Penns Woods Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 23, 2021, Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a dividend payable on March 23, 2021 to its shareholders. Penns Woods Bancorp also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Penns Woods Bancorp

On November 24, 2020, Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 22, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Penns Woods Bancorp, whose current dividend payout is $0.32, has an ex-dividend date set at December 7, 2020. read more

6 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, December 2