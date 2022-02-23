QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
+ 90.73
39309.90
+ 0.23%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Clearway Energy: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clearway Energy: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3468 per share. On Monday, Clearway Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3468 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own CWEN as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3468 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Clearway Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 6, 2021, Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Clearway Energy also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more