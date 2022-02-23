QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-12.08
39207.09
-0.03%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Westlake Chemical's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 9:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Westlake Chemical's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2975 per share. On Monday, Westlake Chemical will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2975 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own WLK as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2975 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Westlake Chemical’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 12.32%, generating a 16.12% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case. read more
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 9.64%, generating a 8.71% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case. read more

Westlake Chemical Increases Qtr. Dividend From $0.165 To $0.1815/Share

Westlake Chemical Announces New $250M Share Buyback Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend