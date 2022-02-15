QQQ
Community Healthcare: Dividend Insights

Benzinga Insights
February 15, 2022 9:48 am
Community Healthcare: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share. On Friday, Community Healthcare will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.4375 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own CHCT as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.4375 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 01, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

