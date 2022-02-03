QQQ
-7.77
376.26
-2.11%
BTC/USD
-70.53
36825.83
-0.19%
DIA
-2.28
358.31
-0.64%
SPY
-5.03
462.38
-1.1%
TLT
-1.64
143.84
-1.15%
GLD
-0.78
169.62
-0.46%

Heritage Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 3, 2022 9:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Heritage Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Monday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. On Tuesday, Heritage Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.21 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own HFWA as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.21 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 23, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Heritage Financial’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Heritage Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a dividend payable on August 18, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 21, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Heritage Financial's stock as of August 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Analyzing Heritage Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 21, 2020, Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) declared a dividend payable on November 18, 2020 to its shareholders. Heritage Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 4, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Heritage Financial Declared $0.11/Share Regular Dividend, $0.10/Share Special Dividend

Heritage Financial Announces Special Dividend of $0.10/Share