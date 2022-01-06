QQQ
+ 1.60
382.69
+ 0.42%
BTC/USD
-471.69
42979.44
-1.09%
DIA
-0.52
364.61
-0.14%
SPY
+ 1.05
467.33
+ 0.22%
TLT
-0.42
143.34
-0.29%
GLD
-1.79
170.85
-1.06%

Winnebago Industries: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Winnebago Industries: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Winnebago Industries.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:WGO) announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. On Tuesday, Winnebago Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.18 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own WGO as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.18 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 26, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Winnebago Industries’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Evaluating The Safety Of Winnebago Industries's Dividend

Here's your daily dividend safety check. Today, we're evaluating Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to ensure its 0.78% dividend yield is safe or not, as the company is releasing its earnings on December 18, 2020 before the bell. We will assess this based on its earning to dividend payout ratio and history of dividend cuts. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Monday, November 7

Winnebago to Increase Qtr Div From $0.09 to $0.10/share

Winnebago Industries Announces Cash Dividend Reinstatement of $0.09/share