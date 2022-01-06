QQQ
+ 0.67
383.62
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
-479.65
42971.48
-1.1%
DIA
-0.47
364.56
-0.13%
SPY
+ 0.56
467.82
+ 0.12%
TLT
-0.21
143.13
-0.15%
GLD
-1.92
170.98
-1.14%

Cohen & Steers Infr Fund: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cohen & Steers Infr Fund: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cohen & Steers Infr Fund.

What’s Happening

(NYSE:UTF) announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.155 per share. On Tuesday, Cohen & Steers Infr Fund will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.155 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own UTF as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.155 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on January 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To read more news on Cohen & Steers Infr Fund click here

Click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Cohen & Steers Infr Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 14, 2020, Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Cohen & Steers Infr Fund

On September 29, 2020, Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 16, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. read more