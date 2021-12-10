QQQ
+ 2.43
391.30
+ 0.62%
BTC/USD
+ 323.49
47869.08
+ 0.68%
DIA
+ 0.59
357.52
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 2.35
464.00
+ 0.5%
TLT
+ 0.21
149.01
+ 0.14%
GLD
+ 0.77
165.12
+ 0.46%

T. Rowe Price Group: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
December 10, 2021 12:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
T. Rowe Price Group: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from T. Rowe Price Gr.

What's Happening

(NASDAQ:T) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share. On Wednesday, T. Rowe Price Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.08 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company's dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Wednesday. Shareholders who own TROW as of the end of Tuesday's session are eligible to receive the $1.08 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on December 30, 2021. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Global Dividend Payouts Rise In 2021 As Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil And AT&T Lead The Way

Global Dividend Payouts Rise In 2021 As Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil And AT&T Lead The Way

Dividend payouts continued to rise in 2021 amid a pandemic bounceback, according to data from the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index (JHGDI) report. read more
A High-Yield Blue Chip on the Pink Open Market?

A High-Yield Blue Chip on the Pink Open Market?

For many, stocks listed on the Pink Open Market are to be avoided, as it is often regarded as the province of thinly-traded, poorly capitalized firms that could not qualify to be listed on "The Big Board" or other, more reputable exchanges. read more
Jim Cramer Says AT&T Will Have To Cut Its Dividend By 50%

Jim Cramer Says AT&T Will Have To Cut Its Dividend By 50%

Jim Cramer told AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) investors who want income to sell the stock Monday via Twitter. i don't think that people realize that ATT is going to have at least a 50% dividend cut which is why if you want income it should be sold. read more
AT&T Shares Are Trading Higher As Q1 Results Exceed Analyst Estimates; Expects Dip In FY21 Free Cash Flow

AT&T Shares Are Trading Higher As Q1 Results Exceed Analyst Estimates; Expects Dip In FY21 Free Cash Flow