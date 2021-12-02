QQQ
-0.63
387.75
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-683.06
56501.01
-1.19%
DIA
+ 3.82
336.64
+ 1.12%
SPY
+ 3.07
447.43
+ 0.68%
TLT
+ 0.26
152.08
+ 0.17%
GLD
-1.04
167.20
-0.63%

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PKO Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PKO Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PKO.

What’s Happening

PKO announced on 0.19 that it would pay shareholders a 0.19 dividend of $same per share. On monthly, PKO will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $same lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, monthly. Shareholders who own 2021 as of the end of Tuesday’s session are eligible to receive the $same dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $same dividend is the same as the company’s prior dividend. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on 2021-12-07 00:00:00. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PCI Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy PCI Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PCI. read more
TXRH's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

TXRH's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from TXRH. read more
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy DCF Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy DCF Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from DCF. read more
PDI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

PDI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PDI. read more