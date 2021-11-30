QQQ
QIWI's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 10:50 am
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from QIWI.

What’s Happening

QIWI announced on November, 23 that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share. On Friday, QIWI will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own QIWI as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.3 dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $0.3 dividend is the same as the company’s prior dividend. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on December, 08. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

