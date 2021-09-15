fbpx

Medifast's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 10:50 am
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Medifast.

What’s Happening

Medifast announced on September, 09 that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share. On Monday, Medifast will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.42 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own MED as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $1.42 dividend payout for every share that they own.

The $1.42 dividend is the same as the company’s prior dividend. According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on November, 08. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

