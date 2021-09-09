Understanding PIMCO High Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On September 1, 2021, PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a dividend payable on October 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PIMCO High Income Fund also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PIMCO High Income Fund, which has a current dividend per share of $0.05, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for September 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.45% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

PIMCO High Income Fund’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PIMCO High Income Fund has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on May 12, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. PIMCO High Income Fund’s dividend yield last year was 8.43%, which has since grown by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

