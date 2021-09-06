fbpx

Understanding OTC Markets Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights
September 6, 2021 10:28 am
Understanding OTC Markets Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

OTC Markets Gr (OTC:OTCM) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of OTC Markets Gr’s stock as of September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. OTC Markets Gr, whose current dividend payout is $0.18, has an ex-dividend date set at September 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.66% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

OTC Markets Gr’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, OTC Markets Gr has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 8, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.15, which has since grown by $0.03. OTC Markets Gr’s dividend yield last year was 1.8%, which has since decreased by 0.14%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on OTC Markets Gr click here

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Dividends

