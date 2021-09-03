fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.40
380.00
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
+ 1501.39
50748.03
+ 3.05%
DIA
-0.79
355.66
-0.22%
SPY
-0.71
453.90
-0.16%
TLT
-1.31
150.85
-0.88%
GLD
+ 1.87
167.38
+ 1.1%

Analyzing Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
September 3, 2021 10:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyzing Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 26, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders. Movado Group also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Movado Group is set for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2, equating to a dividend yield of 2.33% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Movado Group’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Movado Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 5, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Movado Group’s dividend yield last year was 3.17%, which has since decreased by 0.84%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Movado Group’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 23, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Movado Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.2, has an ex-dividend date set at June 8, 2021. read more

Analyzing Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 25, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Movado Group has an ex-dividend date planned for April 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.2. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Movado Group

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) declared a dividend payable on February 5, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Movado Group's stock as of January 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Wednesday, November 30