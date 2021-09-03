Analyzing Movado Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 26, 2021, Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) declared a dividend payable on September 22, 2021 to its shareholders. Movado Group also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Movado Group is set for September 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2, equating to a dividend yield of 2.33% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Movado Group’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Movado Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 5, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Movado Group’s dividend yield last year was 3.17%, which has since decreased by 0.84%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

