Understanding Martin Marietta Materials's Ex-Dividend Date

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Martin Marietta Materials’s stock as of September 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Martin Marietta Materials will be on August 31, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.61. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.62% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Martin Marietta Materials’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Martin Marietta Materials has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 31, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.57, which has since increased by $0.04. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend yield last year was 1.03%, which has since decreased by 0.41%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

