Understanding Kelly Services's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 11, 2021, Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a dividend payable on September 7, 2021 to its shareholders. Kelly Services also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kelly Services will be on August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.85% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Kelly Services’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Kelly Services has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 20, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has since decreased by $0.02. Similarly, Kelly Services’s dividend yield last year was 1.0%, which has since declined by 0.15%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

