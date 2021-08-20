fbpx

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: COHEN & STEERS QUALITY

August 20, 2021 11:03 am
COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) declared a dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 30, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY’s stock as of September 15, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY has an ex-dividend date set for for September 14, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.08, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.06% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding COHEN & STEERS QUALITY’s Dividend History

Over the past year, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 11, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY’s dividend yield last year was 6.97%, which has since decreased by 0.91%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on COHEN & STEERS QUALITY click here.

