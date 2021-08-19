Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Hecla Mining

On August 4, 2021, Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a dividend payable on September 3, 2021 to its shareholders. Hecla Mining also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hecla Mining has an ex-dividend date planned for August 20, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.01. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.68% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Hecla Mining’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Hecla Mining has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (August 18, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.0, which has since increased by $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend yield last year was 0.16%, which has since grown by 0.52%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Hecla Mining click here.