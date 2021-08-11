Analyzing Nuveen Credit Strat Inc's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) declared a dividend payable on September 1, 2021 to its shareholders. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before August 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc has an ex-dividend date planned for August 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.05. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.56% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Nuveen Credit Strat Inc has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on April 14, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.06, which has since decreased by $0.02. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc's dividend yield last year was 11.78%, which has since declined by 3.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Nuveen Credit Strat Inc click here.