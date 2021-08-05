Analyzing Tronox Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) declared a dividend payable on September 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Tronox Holdings’s stock as of August 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Tronox Holdings, which has a current dividend per share of $0.1, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 6, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.19% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Tronox Holdings’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Tronox Holdings has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 17, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.07, which has since grown by $0.03. Tronox Holdings’s dividend yield last year was 3.23%, which has since decreased by 1.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

