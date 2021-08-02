Understanding Bank Bradesco's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 14, 2021, Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) declared a dividend payable on September 8, 2021 to its shareholders. Bank Bradesco also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Bank Bradesco, whose current dividend payout is $0.0, has an ex-dividend date set at August 3, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.95% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Bank Bradesco’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Bank Bradesco has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on April 1, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.0, which has returned to its value today. Bank Bradesco’s dividend yield last year was 0.73%, which has since grown by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

