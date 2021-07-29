Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Westamerica Bancorp

On July 22, 2021, Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a dividend payable on August 13, 2021 to its shareholders. Westamerica Bancorp also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Westamerica Bancorp is set for July 30, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.41, equating to a dividend yield of 2.91% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Westamerica Bancorp’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Westamerica Bancorp has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 31, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.41, which has returned to its value today. Westamerica Bancorp’s dividend yield last year was 2.78%, which has since grown by 0.13%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

