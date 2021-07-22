Understanding Sachem Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Sachem Capital (AMEX:SACH) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Sachem Capital’s stock as of July 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Sachem Capital has an ex-dividend date planned for July 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.12. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.41% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Sachem Capital’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Sachem Capital has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 16, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.12, which has returned to its value today. Sachem Capital’s dividend yield last year was 11.16%, which has since decreased by 1.75%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Sachem Capital’s previous dividends.