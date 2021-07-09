Analyzing Calamos Convertible's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 1, 2021, Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Calamos Convertible is set for July 12, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 7.35% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Calamos Convertible’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Calamos Convertible has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 10, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Calamos Convertible’s dividend yield last year was 7.89%, which has since decreased by 0.54%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

