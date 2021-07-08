Analyzing Global Net Lease's Ex-Dividend Date

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 1, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Global Net Lease’s stock as of July 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Global Net Lease, which has a current dividend per share of $0.4, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.65% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Global Net Lease’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Global Net Lease has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 10, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.4, which has returned to its value today. Global Net Lease’s dividend yield last year was 9.56%, which has since decreased by 0.91%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

