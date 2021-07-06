fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.19
358.45
+ 0.05%
DIA
-3.35
351.29
-0.96%
SPY
-2.55
436.27
-0.59%
TLT
+ 1.33
143.71
+ 0.92%
GLD
+ 1.24
166.05
+ 0.74%

Understanding Wabash National's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 10:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On May 12, 2021, Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 29, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wabash National, which has a current dividend per share of $0.08, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for July 7, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.86% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Wabash National’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Wabash National has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Wabash National’s dividend yield last year was 3.12%, which has since decreased by 1.26%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Wabash National click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Wabash National

On February 18, 2021, Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) declared a dividend payable on April 29, 2021 to its shareholders. Wabash National also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Understanding Wabash National's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 19, 2020, Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Wabash National will be on January 6, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.08. read more