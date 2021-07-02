Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a dividend payable on July 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brandywine Realty Trust is set for July 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.19, equating to a dividend yield of 5.58% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Brandywine Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 7, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.19, which has returned to its value today. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend yield last year was 8.36%, which has since decreased by 2.78%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Brandywine Realty Trust click here.