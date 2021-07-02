fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.10
352.47
+ 0.59%
DIA
+ 0.68
345.68
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 1.62
428.81
+ 0.38%
TLT
+ 0.46
143.71
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 0.83
165.37
+ 0.5%

Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 2, 2021 10:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a dividend payable on July 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Brandywine Realty Trust is set for July 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.19, equating to a dividend yield of 5.58% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Brandywine Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 7, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.19, which has returned to its value today. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend yield last year was 8.36%, which has since decreased by 2.78%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Brandywine Realty Trust click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding Brandywine Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 24, 2021, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 21, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Brandywine Realty Trust has an ex-dividend date planned for April 6, 2021. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock? A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more