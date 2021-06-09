fbpx
Analyzing United Bankshares's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 9, 2021 10:29 am
On May 12, 2021, United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. United Bankshares, whose current dividend payout is $0.35, has an ex-dividend date set at June 10, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.43% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

United Bankshares’s Dividend History

Over the past year, United Bankshares has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 11, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.35, which has returned to its value today. United Bankshares’s dividend yield last year was 5.26%, which has since decreased by 1.83%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on United Bankshares’s previous dividends.

