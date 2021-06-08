fbpx
QQQ
-0.16
336.76
-0.05%
DIA
-0.29
346.88
-0.08%
SPY
-0.27
422.46
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.82
138.65
+ 0.59%
GLD
-0.50
178.37
-0.28%

Analyzing PPL's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 8, 2021 10:42 am
On May 18, 2021, PPL (NYSE:PPL) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders. PPL also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. PPL, which has a current dividend per share of $0.41, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.69% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding PPL’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, PPL has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 9, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.41, which has returned to its value today. PPL’s dividend yield last year was 6.68%, which has since decreased by 0.99%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on PPL’s previous dividends.

Dividends

