fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.20
336.40
+ 0.06%
DIA
-0.34
346.93
-0.1%
SPY
-0.10
422.29
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.85
138.63
+ 0.61%
GLD
-0.57
178.44
-0.32%

Analyzing Harley-Davidson's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 8, 2021 10:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On May 20, 2021, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Harley-Davidson, whose current dividend payout is $0.15, has an ex-dividend date set at June 9, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.23% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates’

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Harley-Davidson’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Harley-Davidson has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 21, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.02, which has since grown by $0.13. Similarly, Harley-Davidson’s dividend yield in last year was 0.42%, which has since grown by 0.81%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Harley-Davidson click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Harley-Davidson's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 27, 2020, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Harley-Davidson, whose current dividend payout is $0.02, has an ex-dividend date set at December 3, 2020. read more

Harley-Davidson Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.3% to $0.365/Share

BZ NOTE: Traders Attributing Weakness In Harley Davidson and Arctic Cat To Polaris Cutting GAAP EPS Outlook

9 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, September 9