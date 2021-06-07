fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kimco Realty

byBenzinga Insights
June 7, 2021 10:14 am
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) declared a dividend payable on June 23, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Kimco Realty’s stock as of June 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Kimco Realty is set for June 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.17, equating to a dividend yield of 3.26% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Kimco Realty’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on April 1, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.28, which has since decreased by $0.11. Kimco Realty’s dividend yield last year was 5.58%, which has since declined by 2.32%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Kimco Realty click here.

