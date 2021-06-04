Analyzing Aegon's Ex-Dividend Date

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) declared a dividend payable on July 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Aegon’s stock as of June 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Aegon is set for June 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.06, equating to a dividend yield of 2.84% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Aegon’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Aegon has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 21, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.14, which has since decreased by $0.08. Similarly, Aegon’s dividend yield last year was 5.57%, which has since declined by 2.73%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

