Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Compx International

Compx International (AMEX:CIX) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Compx International’s stock as of June 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Compx International, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 4, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.72% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Compx International’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Compx International has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on June 8, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.1, which has since grown by $0.1. Similarly, Compx International’s dividend yield in last year was 2.88%, which has since grown by 0.84%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

