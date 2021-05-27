Analyzing Virtu Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Virtu Financial’s stock as of June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Virtu Financial has an ex-dividend date set for for May 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.24, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.24% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Virtu Financial’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Virtu Financial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 29, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.24, which has returned to its value today. Virtu Financial’s dividend yield last year was 3.83%, which has since decreased by 0.59%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Virtu Financial’s previous dividends.